Fed up with constant rejections, Pakistani cricketer tries to immolate self

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a Pakistani cricketer to immolate self during an ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match at Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) ground, Lahore last week.

According to reports, Ghulam Haider Abbas, right arm fast bowler, tried to immolate himself during the match by pouring petrol on himself.

But timely intervention by attentive onlookers helped avert a possible tragedy. Reports added that the LCCA officials had then calmed the cricketer down.

I have been performing well at the club and zonal level but they keep on ignoring me because I am from a poor background. At the end, they finally told me that if I want to play for the Lahore team, I should pay them money. Today I came here totally fed up and wanted to end my life,” claimed Abbas according to News 18.

Abbas then warned the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), saying he would set himself on fire at the entrance of the Gaddafi stadium if his request is not heeded.

“If I die, the east zone officials and the LCCA head should be held responsible for it because they are not selecting players on merit,” concluded Abbas.