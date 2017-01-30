Federer vs Nadal: Didn't want the Australian Open men's final to end, says Sachin Tendulkar

Mumbai: Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has said he never wanted the summit clash of the Australian Open between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to get over.

The Swiss legend came out on top after a rollercoaster ride in the 35th chapter of his rivalry with Nadal to win his fifth Australian Open 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 and clinch a first grand slam title in four and a half years on Sunday.

Federer, the 17th seed, hit 73 winners, including 20 aces, and won 76 per cent of his first service points for victory in three hours and 37 minutes. The Spaniard, who went 4/17 in break points won, committed 28 unforced errors- 29 fewer than Federer.

Speaking in a promotional event in Mumbai, Tendulkar said, "Tennis was exciting. In fact, I got excited well before the match and the previous day I tweeted `Any guesses for whom I am cheering`.

I got a lot of responses."With the win, the 35-year-old Swiss extended his lead over Nadal in the all-time major wins list to four with his first Melbourne Park crown since 2010, and his fist major title win since Wimbledon 2012.

"I have always been a huge fan of Roger Federer. Unfortunately, I had some prior commitments yesterday, so as and when I got time, I was watching. I was one of those guys who did not want the match to get over," he added.

Federer, who last won a Grand Slam in 2012, defeated Nadal to lift his 18th Grand Slam title.