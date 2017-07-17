Female cricketer dismisses Pakistan's Umar Akmal in exhibition match - watch video

New Delhi: Cricket is not a male-dominated sport anymore. If you need proof watch the quality of cricket that has been on display at the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup in England.

Women cricketers have managed to break records created by men and have even made some which their male counterparts cannot even think of breaking.

Women have proved time and again that the male cricketers can be put down very easily if they come under prepared for a match against other players regardless of their sex.

Pakistan’s Umar Akmal learnt it the hard way. Akmal was playing in an exhibition match in Norway and it was between two women’s teams with him being the star attraction. The right-hander came into bat and took his stance. It was not too difficult a delivery to tackle but the Pakistan batsman made a mess of it and the ball crashed on to the stumps.

Akmal burst into the cricketing scene as a 19-year-old when he scored 129 against New Zealand in a Test match and has been one of Pakistan’s best batsmen for some time. But, of late, he has struggled with form and fitness. He was recently sent back to Pakistan from England ahead of their successful ICC Champions Trophy campaign after he failed multiple fitness tests. If this video is an indicator, he is far from being back to his best.