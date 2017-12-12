Ferguson, Astle return to New Zealand squad for West Indies ODIs

Wellington: New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson and spinner Todd Astle have been recalled in the 13-man ODI squad for the three-match series against West Indies beginning December 20 in Whangarei.

While Astle has made a comeback to the squad after recovering from a groin injury, Martin Guptill will miss the series due to a hamstring injury.

In Guptill's absence, Central Districts batsman George Worker will open the batting for the hosts.

Talking about Ferguson's inclusion, New Zealand selector Gavin Larsen said the fast bowler has been in an excellent form recently and to have him and Adam Milne in the squad is exciting from a pace perspective.

Recently, Ferguson bagged two wickets for 39 runs for Auckland in the Ford Trophy.

He has taken a total of eight wickets from the seven ODIs that he played for the Kiwis

Meanwhile, two senior players Kane Williamson and Tim Southee have been rested for the second and third ODIs, which will be played in Christchurch.

Tom Latham, who has led the ODI team during a tour to Ireland, will lead New Zealand against the Caribbean side in Williamson's absence.

Batsman Neil Broom and spinning allrounder Mitchell Santner have been called in to replace Williamson and Southee in the squad for the second and third ODIs.

Reflecting on their absence, Larsen said the decision to rest the two senior players has been taken keeping in mind the busy home season.

After the ongoing series against West Indies, Pakistan will tour New Zealand for five-match ODI series and three T20Is, before the Black Caps lock horns with England in five ODIs and two Tests to end the summer.

"It's a long summer, so for those guys playing in all three formats it's important we keep them fresh and build depth leading into a world cup year. Tim and Kane will both take breaks during this series, but there will be others who will also rest throughout the season," ESPNcricinfo quoted Larsen as saying.

Williamson has also been given rest for the first T20I of the three-match series against West Indies, which starts on December 29 at the Saxton Oval, Nelson.

ODI squad: Kane Williamson (c), Tim Southee (first ODI only for both), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, George Worker and Neil Broome and Mitchell Santner (second and third ODIs only for both)