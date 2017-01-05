close
Ferocious Brendon McCullum snaps his bat in two halves during BBL match — WATCH

The 35-year-old remained unbeaten on 50, off 31 balls.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 18:34
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Regarded as one of the most destructive batsman ever, former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum on Thursday showed he still got enough power not only to destroy bowlers but also bats.

In the 13th over, he faced Perth Scorchers' pacer Andrew Tye. He tried to hit the fourth ball of the over so hard that, the bat ended up snapping in two halves.

But, it's not the first time that McCullum has witnessed his bat broken. In 2015, during an Australia-New Zealand Test, the then Kiwi skipper's bat was broken by a Mitchell Starc delivery.

Today, the 35-year-old remained unbeaten on 50, off 31 balls, as Brisbane Heat reached Scorchers' target of 174 runs in 14.4 overs.

He and Chris Lynn (98* off 49) shared an unbroken 148-run second wicket stand to make a mockery of the target at Perth.

First Published: Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 18:22

