Fielding coach R Sridhar spells out differences between Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble's coaching style

New Delhi: With former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri expressing his intention to apply for the post of India's head coach, much is being said about him being touted as the favourite from the lot. While some have gone further to question whether Shastri's rejection for the position last year was justified, Indian fielding coach R Sridhar came forth to spell out the differences in the style of coaching between Anil Kumble and his predecessor.

Appointed back in 2014 as Team Director, the former all-rounder had a two-year long stint with the Men in Blue. Under his mentorship, Team India managed to stroll into the semi-final stage of the 2015 World Cup and the 2016 World T20. India also attained the World No.1 spot in Test rankings, eventually losing it to Australia, eight weeks later.

Regardless of all, Shastri expressed sheer disappointment when his application for the head coach post was rejected and ultimately granted to Anil Kumble, in late June 2016.

And now with the application deadline extended till July 9, the 55-year-old has expressed his desire to apply for the same.

Having worked with Virat Kohli and his men for the past three years, Sridhar has shared his notions with both Shastri and Kumble. When asked about both senior cricketers, Sridhar pointed out the difference between their coaching style and gave a little insight as to what kind of coach does Team India require.

"Shastri was somebody who was character-based. He wanted characters in the team, so he worked on that kind of approach," said Sridhar. "He wanted to take that approach to the field. Kumble was someone who wanted to achieve excellence in his own way."

"They were two different people, they cannot be the same," he added.

With this the fielding coach hinted towards the fact that Kumble should have followed Kohli and men and more importantly, listened to the kind of team the skipper wanted.

"What’s important in today’s cricket as a leader is to follow the energies within the group. It’s important to be receptive. You have to yield to the demands of the group and you have to make sure that each guy is in the best possible space," he said on Tuesday.

He further added, "The current Indian has some great experience. So we should allow that experience to take over and be inclusive and take the best possible decisions for the team. What is important to be a good leader is to be a good follower."

When asked about whether Team India was more happy under Ravi Shastri than his counterpart, Kumble, Sridhar playing it defensively, remarked that Kohli and the boys are more concentrated on their present preparations.

"Look, they are a professional outfit and they go about their business as to what is required for the team. So each guy is quite busy and taken up in his own preparations for each match. They know what to do and whom to speak to, and what to get out of the coaches. They are the best judges as how they need to prepare," he concluded.