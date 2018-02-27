Fifty-overs lifeline: Ravichandran Ashwin named India A captain in Deodhar Trophy

New Delhi: Out of favour in Indian team's limited-overs set-up, senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Tuesday got a lifeline as the national selection committee named him captain of the India 'A' team for the Deodhar Trophy, scheduled to be held in Dharamsala from March 4-8.

Shreyas Iyer is the captain of the India 'B' team while the third team in the tournament are Vijay Hazare Trophy champions Karnataka led by Karun Nair.

Ashwin is one of the prominent selections in the Deodhar Trophy as most of the others are performers in the just-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Among the victorious U-19 World Cup team, Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw have been included in the India A side.

With finger spinners not on the selectors' list of priority at the moment, Ashwin's performance in the Deodhar Trophy will be keenly monitored even though chances of an ODI comeback at the moment is pretty remote.

The selectors also included speedster Umesh Yadav, who didn't get a single game during India's tour of South Africa. Having dropped in the pecking order behind Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur, Umesh will have a point to prove during the tournament. Mohammed Shami has also been included.

Meanwhile, the selectors also picked the Rest of India team which will take on Vidarbha in the Irani Cup in Nagpur from March 14-18.

Nair, despite his inconsistent form has been named the captain and the team also has young Shaw, Bengal opener Abhimanyu Easwaran, Delhi pacer Navdeep Saini among others.

However, the two speedsters Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi have not been picked.

India A: Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Unmukt Chand, Akshdeep Nath, Shubman Gill, Ricky Bhui, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Krunal Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep saini, Basil Thampi, Kulwant Khejroliya, Rohit Rayudu.

India B: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ankit Bawne, Manoj Tiwary, Siddhesh Lad, Kona Bharat (wk), Jayant Yadav, Dharmedra jadeja, Hanuma Vihari, Siddarth kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Umesh Yadav, Rajat Patidar.

Rest of India: Karun Nair (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, R Samarth, Mayank Agarwal,, Hanuma Vihari, KS Bharat (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddarth Kaul, Ankit Rajpoot, Navdeep Saini, Atit Sheth.