Fired-up Shahid Afridi gives strong reply to Ian Chappell's 'kick up the bum' comment

New Delhi: Known for his aggressive nature of batting, Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi was in all fired-up mood as Australia suffered a horrific defeat to Mohammad Hafeez and Co. in second ODI of the 5-match series.

The Boom-boom cricketer hit back at Ian Chappell's criticism of Pakistan after the visitors pulled off a special victory at MCG.

Shabash Pakistan, great captaincy and inns Hafeez, Well done JK, Malik, Did you watch Ian Chappell? — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) January 15, 2017

Afridi's tweet came in reply to Chappell’s strong comments during Pakistan’s 3-0 Test series loss in Australia.

The former Australian cricketer had criticised Pakistan’s losing streak in Australia in a strong manner.

“Pakistan have now lost 12 Test matches on the trot in Australia, and somebody’s got to give them a kick up the bum. Cricket Australia have got to start saying ‘listen if things don’t improve we will stop with the invites’,” Chappell was quoted saying by ESPN.

“You can’t continue to (play poor) cricket. You can’t bowl poorly, have conservative field placings and field sloppily and expect to play decent cricket in Australia,” Chappell added.

The Australian legend had also criticised Pakistan Test captain Misbah-ul-Haq.

“A lot of their struggles were because they had no leadership. There was no inspiration from Misbah, so things have got to change in Pakistan,” he said.

Misbah also hit back to Chappell’s comments.

“The comments do not make any sense or suit a cricketer of his stature. Australia themselves have been on the losing side in the recent away tours. They were clean swept by a Sri Lanka side… In the recent past they have been whitewashed by us in the UAE and in India.

“If we apply Chappell’s comments to Australia, does that mean if they continue to get whitewashed on the subcontinent on a regular basis then they should also not travel there?,” Misbah wrote in his column for cricket.com.au.

The two teams are tied 1-1 in the five match ODI series. Pakistan won the second game in Melbourne. It was Pakistan’s first in Australia after 12 years.