First-degree cheating is first-degree murder: Cricket world slams 'weak' ICC in Australia ball-tampering scandal

In an apparent backlash to the quantum of punishment handed out to Australia captain Steve Smith and batsman Cameron Bancroft by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for ball-tampering, the cricket world termed the game's governing body as "weak" and "pathetic".

Smith, along with the team's "leadership group", conspired to cheat by asking Bancroft to carry a foreign substance (sticky tape) and use it to alter the condition of the ball during Day 3 of the third Test against South Africa.

Smith and Bancroft later admitted in a press conference that it was a planned attempt, sending shockwaves in cricketing corridors across the world. As a result, Smith and vice-captain David Warner stepped down from their positions before the start of fourth day's play.

Australia went on to lose the Test by 322 runs on Sunday, as Cricket Australia launched an investigation into the scandal.

The ICC then handed a one-match suspension to Smith and fined him 100 percent of his match fee. Bancroft was fined 75% of his match fee and handed three demerit points.

However, cricket's eminent voices slammed ICC's decision, asking for sterner punishments that could set a precedent.

1 Match Ban & 100 % March fee Fine for Smith #ffs ... 75% match fee fine for Bancroft and some bloody De merit points for Bancroft ... Pathetic penalties for CHEATING ... Surely this moment was the time to set a precedent ... !!?? All the team should be penalised .. — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 25, 2018

If you only get a 1 Match ban and hit with a fine over admitting to cheating as an International Captain!! ... If the ICC are going by their list of sanctions against certain actions I think it’s time they were updated ... #SAvAUS — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 25, 2018

In the world of cricket first degree cheating is the same as first degree murder. Smith cops 1game ban Bancroft none. ICC you are so spineless. — Rodney Hogg (@RMHogg) March 25, 2018

wow @ICC wow. Great treatment nd FairPlay. No ban for Bancroft with all the evidences whereas 6 of us were banned for excessive appealing in South Africa 2001 without any evidence and Remember Sydney 2008? Not found guilty and banned for 3 matches.different people different rules — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 25, 2018

ICC and Cricket Australia. Their discipline and credibility is more diluted than an homeopathy remedy. — Graemefowler (@GFoxyFowler) March 25, 2018

A little birdie tells me that the weak ICC punishment isn’t anywhere near what Cricket Australia is thinking.... — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) March 25, 2018

One Test ban from @ICC for just the captain when they admitted a group came together and conspired to cheat the game?? Aussies must be giggling again! Assume @CricketAus will be far less lenient #sandpapergate — Matt Prior (@MattPrior13) March 25, 2018

As a result of ICC's decision, Smith will miss the fourth and final Test in Johannesburg to serve his one-Test ban.

"The decision made by the leadership group of the Australian team to act in this way is clearly contrary to the spirit of the game," ICC chief executive David Richardson said in a statement. However, the quantum of punishment hasn't gone down well with the former players and cricket pundits.