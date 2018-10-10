हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sri Lanka Vs England

First ODI between Sri Lanka and England washed out

With only 15 overs in the match, the first of five ODIs was called off due to incessant rains.

Photo credit: Twitter/@OfficialSLC

The ODI series between Sri Lanka and England got off to a damp start when the first of five ODIs was washed out on Wednesday.

Dark clouds in Dambullah had threatened to have an impact on the match even before the hosts won the toss and chose to field. England got off to a steady start with openers Jason Roy (24) and Johnny Bairstow (25) looking in fine touch. Their partnership came to an abrupt end when Bairstow attacked an outside-off delivery from Nuwan Pradeep, only to manage an edge to the slips. His partner fell in the very next over, trying to dispatch the spin of Akila Dhananjaya.

In the experience of Joe Root and captain Eoin Morgan, England appeared to have recovered from the twin shocks but just when the two were looking to press the throttle, the floodgates above opened up. With only 15 overs bowled and with no signs of the rains relenting, the match was called off.

The second ODI will take place on Saturday at the same venue followed by two matches in Kandy and the final ODI in Colombo. The series is crucial for the hosts as the Sri Lankan team is looking at redemption after a nightmarish Asia Cup outing in which the side was knocked out in the league stages.

