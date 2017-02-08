First triple centurion in T20S: Mohit Ahlawat gets trial call from Delhi Daredevils after record knock

New Delhi: Delhi batsman Mohit Ahlawat, who has become the first batsman to score a triple century in the history of cricket in T20s, has managed to grab eyeballs ahead of the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with his brilliant knock.

The 21-year-old, who hammered unbeaten 300 runs off 72 balls, which included 39 sixes and 14 boundaries, got a call from Delhi Daredevils for a trial on Wednesday .

Speaking to CricketNext, Delhi Daredevils CEO Hemant Dua confirmed that Delhi Ranji cricketer had been called for a trial.

“Yes, Mohit has been called for trials. We keep tapping young talent and scouting future stars. Walson will be there to keep an eye on the whole process," he said.

Earlier, speaking to ABP Live, the 21-year-old said even though he has put his name for the auction, he isn't very sure about being picked by one of the franchises.

"Yes, I have put my name in IPL auction but I am not sure if this knock will help make people notice me," he said.

Here is the scorecard of Mohit's knock:

Scorecard of Delhi's Mohit Ahlawat's 300 runs in a T20 match. @mohanstatsman pic.twitter.com/RM2AbldY4S — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) February 7, 2017

Mohit's feat becomes even more special considering no player has ever scored a double hundred in the professional T20 format, with West Indian batsman Chris Gayle coming the closest with his knock of 175 runs in 66 balls in IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore.