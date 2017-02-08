close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

» »

Fit again Rohit Sharma hits nets, declares he's 'complete' again: PHOTO

The 29-year-old has been recuperating from an injury on his right upper quadriceps tendon.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 18:26
Fit again Rohit Sharma hits nets, declares he&#039;s &#039;complete&#039; again: PHOTO

New Delhi: Indian batsman Rohit Sharma on Wednesday declared that he is once again "complete" and ready for another go at international cricket. As a proof, the right-handed batsman shared a series of photos in the micro-blogging site Twitter.

The 29-year-old has been recuperating from an injury on his right upper quadriceps tendon, which he sustained during the final ODI gainst New Zealand on October 29, 2016. He then underwent a surgery in England and has since been working hard to make a comeback in the national team.

Hitman, as he is called by his team mates, tweeted this after he received a lot of queries about his 'imminent' comeback.

Sharma, who holds the record of scoring two double tons in ODIs and highest score of 264 in an innings, scored 70 runs in his last match, against the Kiwis despite being injured.

The opener from Mumbai has not been picked for the one-off Test match against Bangladesh due to recovery.

However, he is hoping for a comeback in the upcoming Australia's tour of India. Australia will play four Test matches starting from February 23 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

First Published: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 18:26

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.