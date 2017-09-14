Fitness, form and fielding to decide Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina's future: Ravi Shastri

New Delhi: India head coach Ravi Shastri refuses to bring curtain down on the future of Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina, saying fitness, form and fielding will decide if they will be picked again.

There was a lot of speculation regarding Yuvraj and Raina being given an opportunity to rectify their sinking careers and may be remain in contention for a spot in India's 2019 World Cup squad but neither of them could find a place in the Men in Blue's limited overs series against first Sri Lanka and now Australia (squad for only first 3 ODIs decided so far).

In an interview with India TV, Shastri said that doors are open for all players who can prove themselves on the three parameters of fitness, form and fielding.

"Any player is eligible for selection if they perform well on the following parameters - fitness, current form and fielding. Fielding is very important if you want to win consistently," Shastri told India TV.

"I am not involved in selection. The door is not closed on Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina. Any player who performs well on these parameters is eligible for selection," he said.

Shastri may be keeping options open for Yuvraj and Raina but as far as testing the bench strength is concerend, he clarified that opportunities were given to fringe players against Sri Lanka and the same could be possible against the Aussies.

"Keeping in mind the 2019 ODI World Cup, we wanted every player to get a chance to play in Sri Lanka and we ensured it. The bilateral series against Australia will again be a good opportunity to identify the players who will form the nucleus/core team for the world cup," he said.

These comments mean that a re-entry window could be open for Yuvraj and Raina, but it doesn't look realistically possible.