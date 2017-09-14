close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Fitness, form and fielding to decide Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina's future: Ravi Shastri

Shastri said that doors are open for all players who can prove themselves on the three parameters of fitness, form and fielding.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 15:13
Fitness, form and fielding to decide Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina&#039;s future: Ravi Shastri
PTI

New Delhi: India head coach Ravi Shastri refuses to bring curtain down on the future of Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina, saying fitness, form and fielding will decide if they will be picked again.

There was a lot of speculation regarding Yuvraj and Raina being given an opportunity to rectify their sinking careers and may be remain in contention for a spot in India's 2019 World Cup squad but neither of them could find a place in the Men in Blue's limited overs series against first Sri Lanka and now Australia (squad for only first 3 ODIs decided so far).

In an interview with India TV, Shastri said that doors are open for all players who can prove themselves on the three parameters of fitness, form and fielding.

READ: Ravi Shastri breaks silence on MS Dhoni's role in 2019 World Cup

"Any player is eligible for selection if they perform well on the following parameters - fitness, current form and fielding. Fielding is very important if you want to win consistently," Shastri told India TV.

"I am not involved in selection. The door is not closed on Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina. Any player who performs well on these parameters is eligible for selection," he said.

Shastri may be keeping options open for Yuvraj and Raina but as far as testing the bench strength is concerend, he clarified that opportunities were given to fringe players against Sri Lanka and the same could be possible against the Aussies. 

"Keeping in mind the 2019 ODI World Cup, we wanted every player to get a chance to play in Sri Lanka and we ensured it. The bilateral series against Australia will again be a good opportunity to identify the players who will form the nucleus/core team for the world cup," he said. 

These comments mean that a re-entry window could be open for Yuvraj and Raina, but it doesn't look realistically possible.

TAGS

Yuvraj SinghSuresh RainaRavi Shastri2019 World CupTeam Indiacricket news

From Zee News

Stuart Broad to miss ODI series against West Indies to heal for Ashes
cricket

Stuart Broad to miss ODI series against West Indies to heal...

Shikhar Dhawan released from Team India&#039;s squad for first three ODIs against Australia
cricket

Shikhar Dhawan released from Team India's squad for fi...

India&#039;s first foreign coach for women boxers resigns
Other Sports

India's first foreign coach for women boxers resigns

Travis Head banking upon IPL experience to perform against India
cricket

Travis Head banking upon IPL experience to perform against...

Jason Gillespie warns Australian players against sledging Virat Kohli
cricket

Jason Gillespie warns Australian players against sledging V...

MS Dhoni will play in the 2019 World Cup: India coach Ravi Shastri
cricket

MS Dhoni will play in the 2019 World Cup: India coach Ravi...

Shoaib Malik trolls teammate Ahmed Shehzad after completing batting record
cricket

Shoaib Malik trolls teammate Ahmed Shehzad after completing...

Rashid Khan to be first Afghan to play in Australia’s BBL
cricket

Rashid Khan to be first Afghan to play in Australia’s BBL

Five Indian players to watch out during ODI series versus Australia
cricket

Five Indian players to watch out during ODI series versus A...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video