Five Australian players to watch out for during ODI series

By Mahim Gupta

New Delhi: India and Australia will be locked in a five-match ODI series come Sunday, September 17. While Australia have a pretty ordinary record in India as far as Test cricket is concerned (at least if you look at matches over the last few decades), their record in limit-overs in India is quite impressive.

Although Australia lost the last ODI series they played in India in 2013-14, one cannot discount their chances this time around. Here is our pick on the Aussie players most likely to be most dangerous, form permitting.

Steve Smith: He is a run machine especially when playing against India. While he averages over 44 overall in his career, against India, that number shoots up to over 66.

David Warner: The most dangerous opener in the world, Warner’s career strike-rate of over 96 is enough proof that when he scores big, he is devastating and a match-winner.

Pat Cummins: He may be on his way back from injury but in the absence of the injured trio of Mitchell Starc, James Pattinson and Josh Hazlewood, Cummins is the leader of the attack. With pace up his sleeve, he has enough wherewithal to cause damage on good batting tracks in India.

Adam Zampa: He may be some sort of an unproven customer but there is little doubt that Zampa has lots of talent and can be more than handy with his leg spinners on any kind of surface.

Glenn Maxwell: He is not the most consistent performer in town but can change a match with his explosive hitting. His off spin bowling and fielding are a huge bonus.