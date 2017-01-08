Five facts you must know about MS Dhoni

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni on January 4 stepped down as the skipper of both the ODI and T20I sides. However, the 35-year-old will, however, be available for the selection for the second leg of England series.

Dhoni made his international debut in 2004, and established himself as one of the most successful Indian captains.

He won the first edition of ICC World Twenty20 in 2007, then helped India break nearly three-decade long 50-overs World Cup curse in 2011.

Here are the five facts that all must know about Captain Cool:

1) MS Dhoni made his debut in the year 2004 in ODI against Bangladesh. He was run out on the very first ball he faced.

2) The wicketkeeper batsman led India to victory in the Twenty-20 World Cup (2007), 50 Over World Cup (2011) and the Champion’s Trophy (2013).

3) He is the only player to win the ICC Player of the Year award twice.

4) Dhoni played as a goalkeeper for his school’s football team.

5) MS Dhoni was conferred with the honorary rank of Lt Colonel by the Indian Territorial Army in November 2011.