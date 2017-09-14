close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Five Indian players to watch out during ODI series versus Australia

Fresh from a 5-0 win in Sri Lanka and having the advantage of playing at home, India will go in as the favourites against the Aussies. But Australia are the reigning world champions and a gun team in ODI cricket in all conditions.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 12:18
Five Indian players to watch out during ODI series versus Australia

By Mahim Gupta

New Delhi: India and Australia will be locked in a five-match ODI series starting on Sunday. Fresh from a 5-0 win in Sri Lanka and having the advantage of playing at home, India will go in as the favourites against the Aussies. But Australia are the reigning world champions and a gun team in ODI cricket in all conditions.

This is why the upcoming series should be a competitive one, where may be one of the two teams will sneak in a 3-2 win. Here are our pick of the five key players for India.

Virat Kohli: Quite simply, one of the best-ever in the history of ODI cricket. Kohli is a run chaser like no other and the great batting conditions in India set the perfect platform for the Indian captain to have a bucketfull of runs in his bag.

Rohit Sharma: Like Kohli, one of the very best in 50-overs cricket. Rohit the opener is as good as any in world cricket in this format and expect him to score big against the Aussies.

Hardik Pandya: He has hit a purple patch of form and will look to carry it on against the world champions. He is especially dangerous with the bat when coming lower down the order.

Jasprit Bumrah: In a short span of time, Bumrah has established himself as the go to man in ODI cricket. His bowling is not necessarily dependant on favourable conditions.

Mohammed Shami: He has come into his own as the leader of the Indian attack. If he is in good form, we expect him to shoulder the responsibility with ease against the Green and Gold brigade.

TAGS

India vs AustraliaCricketkey players

From Zee News

Rashid Khan to be first Afghan to play in Australia’s BBL
cricket

Rashid Khan to be first Afghan to play in Australia’s BBL

PV Sindhu progresses to quarters in Korea, Parupalli Kashyap loses
Other Sports

PV Sindhu progresses to quarters in Korea, Parupalli Kashya...

Watch: Tennis champion Serena Williams introduces newborn daughter
Tennis

Watch: Tennis champion Serena Williams introduces newborn d...

Mohammed Shami reveals his plans on upcoming Australia series
cricket

Mohammed Shami reveals his plans on upcoming Australia seri...

Refugees driving cricketing renaissance in football-obsessed Germany
cricket

Refugees driving cricketing renaissance in football-obsesse...

ICC backs return of international cricket in Pakistan
cricket

ICC backs return of international cricket in Pakistan

&#039;Jo baat Hindi mein hai, wo kisi aur mein nahi&#039;, Virender Sehwag tweets on Hindi Diwas
cricket

'Jo baat Hindi mein hai, wo kisi aur mein nahi',...

John Stones stars in Manchester City&#039;s 4-0 thrashing of Feyenoord
Football

John Stones stars in Manchester City's 4-0 thrashing o...

Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo marks Real Madrid return with brace, Spurs end Wembley jinx
Football

Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo marks Real Madrid retur...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video