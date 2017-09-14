Five Indian players to watch out during ODI series versus Australia

By Mahim Gupta

New Delhi: India and Australia will be locked in a five-match ODI series starting on Sunday. Fresh from a 5-0 win in Sri Lanka and having the advantage of playing at home, India will go in as the favourites against the Aussies. But Australia are the reigning world champions and a gun team in ODI cricket in all conditions.

This is why the upcoming series should be a competitive one, where may be one of the two teams will sneak in a 3-2 win. Here are our pick of the five key players for India.

Virat Kohli: Quite simply, one of the best-ever in the history of ODI cricket. Kohli is a run chaser like no other and the great batting conditions in India set the perfect platform for the Indian captain to have a bucketfull of runs in his bag.

Rohit Sharma: Like Kohli, one of the very best in 50-overs cricket. Rohit the opener is as good as any in world cricket in this format and expect him to score big against the Aussies.

Hardik Pandya: He has hit a purple patch of form and will look to carry it on against the world champions. He is especially dangerous with the bat when coming lower down the order.

Jasprit Bumrah: In a short span of time, Bumrah has established himself as the go to man in ODI cricket. His bowling is not necessarily dependant on favourable conditions.

Mohammed Shami: He has come into his own as the leader of the Indian attack. If he is in good form, we expect him to shoulder the responsibility with ease against the Green and Gold brigade.