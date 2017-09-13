Focus is on cricket being played in Pakistan, not who's in World XI squad: Harsha Bhogle

New Delhi: The World XI squad, led by Faf du Plesis, endured a defeat by 20 runs against Pakistan in first of the 3-match T20 series at Lahore. But as far as the importance of what sort of quality of players the visiting team constitutes of is concerned, Harsha Bhogle doesn't see it as meaningful.

Pakistan the return of international cricket to the country amid tight security, with a convincing victory.

It is only the second time Pakistan has hosted an international match since a 2009 terror attack on the Sri Lankan team bus, also in Lahore.

Pakistan's total of 197-5 saw one-drop batsman Babar Azam top-scoring with a 52-ball 86 studded with 10 boundaries and two sixes, adding 122 for the second wicket with Ahmed Shehzad who made 39.

The World XI finished with 177 with Darren Sammy and skipper Faf du Plessis scoring 29 each. For Pakistan Sohail Khan, Shadab Khan and Rumman Raees took two wickets apiece.

After the match concluded, Bhogle took to Twitter to express his opinion on the showpiece event.

“The best thing about World XI kind of teams. They always attract a lot of attention and they always lose!”, Bhogle's first tweet read.

“Having said that, I don't think this series is about who is in the "World XI". It is about playing cricket in Pakistan,” the second tweet read.

The second and third matches are also in Lahore on Wednesday and Friday.

