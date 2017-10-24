Focus on coaching young cricketers to be better human beings: Rahul Dravid

New Delhi: Former India skipper Rahul Dravid, who has been the coach of India A and U-19 teams for the past two years, says that he tries to make the players not just better cricketers but better human beings as well.

The 44-year-old admitted that playing cricket and coaching cricketers are two different things and it is no guarantee that if someone was a good cricketer, he will go on to become a good coach as well.

"I have really enjoyed coaching since the past two years and it has been a great learning experience. However, just because I played cricket for a long time wasn’t enough to qualify as a good coach. Playing is one thing and managing people is actually a different ball game altogether, but that is the beauty of coaching. One of my big focuses in trying to coach teams is that I don’t try to put an effort into coaching cricketers, but try to coach people as well. Since I have been through the journey of playing U19 cricket before, I do understand that they are under a lot of pressure and which is why I try to create a good team environment. My aim is to create such an environment where they can get the best out of their ability," Dravid told The Indian Express.

Dravid also said that the ICC's new Code of Laws related to the thickness of bats to be restricted will have an impact on the game of cricket.

Under the new rule, the thickness of bats will be restricted to 108mm in width, 67mm in depth with 40mm edges in a bid to redress the balance between bat and ball.

"Yes, it (change in bat size) will have an impact. The results of the games will show the effect Though the change isn't very drastic as only few players use bats which do not come under new rules. It is a good decision," said Dravid.

The former right-handed batsman, however, added that various factors come into play, besides the size of the willow, which influence the overall game.