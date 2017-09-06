'Focus on cricket, not Parineeti Chopra', Twitterati tell Hardik Pandya

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya's recent Twitter conversation with Parineeti Chopra drew a lot of attention from fans and followers with many considering it a hint of blossoming cricket – bollywood romance between the two.

While some fans were overawed with the exchange of tweets, some strictly suggested Pandya to focus on his cricket.

The conversation started with Parineeti tweeting, "The perfect trip with the most amazing partner ?? Love is in the air!!!". In reply, Hardik wrote, "Can I guess? I think this is a second Bollywood and Cricket link."

The Bollywood actress, refusing to disclose what she actually meant, replied back, "Hahaha. Maybe. Maybe not. All I can say is that the clue is in the pic itself!!!".

The perfect trip with the most amazing partner Love is in the air!!! pic.twitter.com/fN6BwarmFv — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 1, 2017

@ParineetiChopra Can I guess?

I think this is a second Bollywood & Cricket link. :p

Great click by the way. https://t.co/vWh2LIvTwa — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) September 2, 2017

@hardikpandya7 Hahaha. Maybe. Maybe not. All I can say is that the clue is in the pic itself!!! — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 2, 2017

Here's how the Twitter reaction followed:

ladka heroine k upar lattu ho chuka hai. game pe dhyan de bhai. — Liku Manahira (@LikuManahira) September 2, 2017

bhai NO hai click me ,cricket pe dhyan do 2019me apsehi ummide hai,is bar to bach gaye paki — kiran patil (@kirankpatil18) September 3, 2017

Bhai focous on your game.otherwise you will loose everything you gained. — Bireswar Mishra (@alex_bireswar) September 3, 2017

Bhai hardhik bhoat zaldi me hey Kay Abhi to bhoat fhemas hona baki hai ... apne game dhyan dena nahi to 2019 wc bhot door ki bat hai... — @godgemanoj (@godgemanoj1) September 4, 2017

Playing par dhyan dijiye pandya g — Niraj singh rajput (@Nirajsi90707289) September 4, 2017

Pandya is presently regarded as one of the most promising Indian cricketers and a genuine pace-bowling all-rounder that the team has found after a long time.

After being rested for India's 5th ODI against Sri Lanka, Pandya will likely return to action in the sole T20I today.