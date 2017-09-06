close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

'Focus on cricket, not Parineeti Chopra', Twitterati tell Hardik Pandya

While some fans were overawed with the exchange of tweets, some strictly suggested Pandya to focus on his cricket.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 12:32
&#039;Focus on cricket, not Parineeti Chopra&#039;, Twitterati tell Hardik Pandya
Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya's recent Twitter conversation with Parineeti Chopra drew a lot of attention from fans and followers with many considering it a hint of blossoming cricket – bollywood romance between the two. 

While some fans were overawed with the exchange of tweets, some strictly suggested Pandya to focus on his cricket.

The conversation started with Parineeti tweeting, "The perfect trip with the most amazing partner ?? Love is in the air!!!". In reply, Hardik wrote, "Can I guess? I think this is a second Bollywood and Cricket link." 

The Bollywood actress, refusing to disclose what she actually meant, replied back, "Hahaha. Maybe. Maybe not. All I can say is that the clue is in the pic itself!!!".

Here's how the Twitter reaction followed:

Pandya is presently regarded as one of the most promising Indian cricketers and a genuine pace-bowling all-rounder that the team has found after a long time. 

After being rested for India's 5th ODI against Sri Lanka, Pandya will likely return to action in the sole T20I today.

TAGS

Parineeti ChopraHardik PandyaTwittercricket news

From Zee News

KL Rahul gets tattoo of his dog Simba on back, posts picture on Twitter
cricket

KL Rahul gets tattoo of his dog Simba on back, posts pictur...

Watch: Commentator breaks down during Syria’s brave performance against Iran in FIFA World Cup qualifier
Football

Watch: Commentator breaks down during Syria’s brave perform...

Don&#039;t thank me, you are like my daughters Aazeen and Anaiza: Gautam Gambhir to Zohra
cricket

Don't thank me, you are like my daughters Aazeen and A...

Watch: R Ashwin&#039;s maiden 5-wicket haul in County Championship
cricket

Watch: R Ashwin's maiden 5-wicket haul in County Champ...

War-torn Syria enter 2018 World Cup play-offs with stoppage-time equaliser
Football

War-torn Syria enter 2018 World Cup play-offs with stoppage...

Watch: Left-handed Virat Kohli plays &#039;gully cricket&#039; with kids in streets of Sri Lanka
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Watch: Left-handed Virat Kohli plays 'gully cricket...

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu a &#039;joke&#039;: Neymar
Football

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu a 'joke'...

After Sachin Tendulkar&#039;s backing, West Indies eager to embarrass England once again
cricket

After Sachin Tendulkar's backing, West Indies eager to...

Juan Martin del Potro stands no chance against Roger Federer: Mats Wilander
Tennis

Juan Martin del Potro stands no chance against Roger Federe...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video