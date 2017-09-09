close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Focus on R Ashwin's selection as India host Australia in limited-overs' series

If the selectors pick him, then his County stint will be cut short, meaning it would only hamper the very agenda of Ashwin getting used to the English conditions.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 - 00:20
Focus on R Ashwin&#039;s selection as India host Australia in limited-overs&#039; series
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Come Sunday (September 17), India will start their limited-over's campaign against Australia with the first of five ODI matches in Chennai. But Team India, which whitewashed Sri Lanka 9-0 across all formats, is likely to face seletion conundrums.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who has been India's weapon of choice in recent past, was sent home after the three-match Test series in Sri Lanka. He was then allowed to join County side Worcestershire. It was widely claimed then that the off-spinner was being prepared, or rather sent in a English mission ahead next year's series in England.

Now, it's being reported that Ashwin is likely to miss the Australia series too. It's also important to note that Ashwin's limited-overs' form has been subject to scrutiny for some time. It will be interesting to see if the 30-year-old is selected for the upcoming series.

Unlike the Lankans, Steve Smith & Co would be a different beast altogether. While taking on them, India will need all their resources, and leaving a player of Ashwin's calibre may well prove detrimental in India's cause.

Meanwhile, a Times of India report qouting a BCCI official claimed that there still exists confusion over the inclusion of Ashwin.

If the selectors pick him, then his County stint will be cut short, meaning it would only hamper the very agenda of Ashwin getting used to the English conditions.

Ashwin has a four-match contract with the Division two side in England, of which only two matches are over so far. He is likely to feature in Worcestershire's home game against Leicestershire from September 12-15. It will be followed by a game against Durham from September 25-28.

If he is allowed to play these two remaining games, the all-rounder won’t be available for the first four ODI games against Australia. The fifth and final ODI is scheduled for October 1, and paucity in time may well restrict him from taking part in it too.

“Ashwin has a contract of four games for Worcestershire. If he is called back after two games only, then the purpose of sending him to get a proper county exposure is lost. It’s the team management and the selectors who decided that he should be playing county cricket,” a BCCI official privy to selection matter told PTI on Saturday.

TAGS

India vs AustraliaRavichandran AshwinBCCIcounty cricketWorcestershirecricket news

From Zee News

Umar Akmal takes U-turn, blames mental strain for Mickey Arthur outburst
cricket

Umar Akmal takes U-turn, blames mental strain for Mickey Ar...

Martina Hingis-Jamie Murray win US Open mixed doubles title
Tennis

Martina Hingis-Jamie Murray win US Open mixed doubles title

Live: US Open, Women&#039;s Singles final - Sloane Stephens vs Madison Keys
Tennis

Live: US Open, Women's Singles final - Sloane Stephens...

Watch: Retiring legendary commentator Henry Blofeld gets standing ovation at Lord’s
cricket

Watch: Retiring legendary commentator Henry Blofeld gets st...

Ton-up Harry Kane double seals Tottenham Hotspur victory against Everton
Football

Ton-up Harry Kane double seals Tottenham Hotspur victory ag...

U Mumba defeat Patna Pirates in Pro Kabaddi League contest
Other Sports

U Mumba defeat Patna Pirates in Pro Kabaddi League contest

Arsenal earn vital 3-0 victory over Bournemouth
Football

Arsenal earn vital 3-0 victory over Bournemouth

Chelsea roll on with 2-1 win over Leicester City
Football

Chelsea roll on with 2-1 win over Leicester City

Watch: James Anderson takes career-best figures in Lord’s Test
cricket

Watch: James Anderson takes career-best figures in Lord’s T...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video