Following Arjuna Ranatunga's claim, Sri Lanka sports minister willing to probe 2011 World Cup final

Colombo: Sri Lanka Sports Minister Dayasiri Jayasekera said he is willing to order a probe on the 2011 World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka following concerns raised by former captain-turned-minister Arjuna Ranatunga.

"Let anyone make a written complain I am ready to order an investigation," Jayasekera told reporters here today.

Ranatunga, who was present at the Wankhede Stadium as a commentator, had said that Sri Lankan performance on the day was questionable and it must be investigated.

Jayasekera's response came today after comments made by his predecessor Mahindananda Aluthgamage who was also present at the match where Sri Lanka surrendered to India after posting an impressive 274.

Aluthgamage told a local TV yesterday that the managers report had claimed that a senior Sri Lankan player had smoked as many as over 50 cigarettes in the dressing room during the game and the then captain offered to resign immediately after the game without any reason to do so.

He said there were many such suspicious incidents concerning the game which he told the then cricket management committee to probe.

The controversy over the 2011 final raged after Sri Lankas first ever loss to Zimbabwe in the ODIs.

In an apparent bit to hit back at Ranatunga, Kumar Sangakkara, who was captain in the final, called for a probe on the decision made to tour Pakistan in 2009 despite serious player safety concerns.

The Sri Lankan team bus was attacked by gunmen in Lahore injuring several players which eventually led to all international team deciding not to tour Pakistan.

Ranatunga was the local cricket boss at the time.