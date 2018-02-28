For Kapil Dev, Virat Kohli's aggro not 'over the top'

New Delhi: Steve Waugh had on Tuesday said that he found Virat Kohli's aggression in South Africa a little 'over the top'. However, legendary Indian allrounder Kapil Dev disagrees with the former Australia captain and said "as long as success is coming to the team, that’s good enough."

Speaking to Firstpost at the Laureus Sports Awards in Monaco, Kapil said Waugh can have his opinion but it all depends on what works for a particular player.

“I think everyone is entitled to their own opinion. Steve has his opinion. I’m not going to respond to that. I feel as long as success is coming to the team, that’s good enough," Kapil said.

The former India captain explained that being aggressive doesn't come naturally to Indians, which is probably why Kohli's aggro becomes news.

"Basically, our nation is a very soft nation. Virat is one of the few who has come out and changed the thought process. In fact, it was Sourav Ganguly who started changing our thought process, and then we had MS Dhoni, who was a totally different person. He was calm and quiet. So it’s what works for you,” Kapil added.

The 1983 World Cup-winning skipper also highlighted that what matters in the end is positive results, which the Kohli-led Indian team is getting

“As long as success is coming on the field, that’s more important. I think Virat will mellow down as time passes. If not, that’s his decision. He’s always been like this ever since I saw him in his under-19 days,” Kapil added.

On Tuesday, Waugh had commented on the aggressive side of Kohli while talking to PTI in Monaco.

"I have seen him in South Africa and I feel that he was a little over the top. But that's a learning thing for a captain," Waugh had said.