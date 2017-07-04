#ForgiveMS trends on Twitter as fans appeal ICC to end provisional suspension of Mohammad Shahzad
Shahzad has so far played 59 ODIs, scoring 1937 runs in and 57 T20Is, scoring 1703 runs for Afghanistan cricket team.
New Delhi: Afghanistan cricket team stalwart Mohammad Shahzad was provisionally suspended by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after being charged with doping violations on April 13.
The 29-year-old wicket-keeper batsman, who has earned himself the nickname of 'Afghani Dhoni' for his explosive style of batting, tested positive test in an out-of-competition test conducted on January 17 at the ICC Academy in Dubai.
“The ICC today announced that Afghanistan’s wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Shahzad has been charged with an anti-doping rule violation under the ICC Anti-Doping Code,” ICC issued a statement after handing Shahzad a provisional suspension.
“The sample analysed at the WADA-accredited laboratory in Salt Lake City, was found to contain the presence of Clenbuterol, a prohibited substance,” the statement further read.
With the suspension set to keep the batsman out of on-field action, fans have started campaign on Twitter #ForgiveMS pleading the board to revoke the suspension.
As a gesture of gudwill, I thnk v can 4give @MShahzad077 4 th unintentional doping violation, don’t u think @ICC?#ForgiveMS #ReducePenalty
— Ihsanullah Shagiwal (@IShagiwal) July 4, 2017
Mistakes are always forgivable, if one has the courage to admit them.@MShahzad077 for doping violation, don’t you think @ICC?#ForgiveMS
— Wahid Sayad (@StarSayad) July 4, 2017
As a final gesture of goodwill, I think we can forgive @MShahzad077 for doping violation, don’t you think @ICC?#ForgiveMS #ReducePenalt pic.twitter.com/08yfihINfW
— Dilawar (@DilawarJan007) July 4, 2017
Dear @ICC, please , as a gesture of goodwill, forgive or reduce @MShahzad077 penalty for the doping violation.#ForgiveMS #ReducePenalty
— Javed Hamim Kakar (@HM_Kakar) July 4, 2017
Dear @ICC , please kindly, as a gesture of goodwill, forgive or reduce @MShahzad077 penalty for the doping violation.#ForgiveMS pic.twitter.com/iqjTXZVC2d
— Mohammad Aslam (@Aslamwatanpal) July 4, 2017
As a final gesture of goodwill, I think we can forgive @MShahzad077 for doping violation, don’t you think @ICC?.#ForgiveMS #ReducePenalty
— Hafiz Hamim (@HJalalzai) July 4, 2017
Dear @ICC, please kindly, as a gesture of goodwill, forgive or reduce @MShahzad077 penalty for the doping violation.#ForgiveMS
— احمدسعيد (@ahmedsaeed10441) July 4, 2017
