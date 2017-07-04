close
#ForgiveMS trends on Twitter as fans appeal ICC to end provisional suspension of Mohammad Shahzad

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 23:44
#ForgiveMS trends on Twitter as fans appeal ICC to end provisional suspension of Mohammad Shahzad

New Delhi: Afghanistan cricket team stalwart Mohammad Shahzad was provisionally suspended by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after being charged with doping violations on April 13.

The 29-year-old wicket-keeper batsman, who has earned himself the nickname of 'Afghani Dhoni' for his explosive style of batting, tested positive test in an out-of-competition test conducted on January 17 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. 

“The ICC today announced that Afghanistan’s wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Shahzad has been charged with an anti-doping rule violation under the ICC Anti-Doping Code,” ICC issued a statement after handing Shahzad a provisional suspension.

“The sample analysed at the WADA-accredited laboratory in Salt Lake City, was found to contain the presence of Clenbuterol, a prohibited substance,” the statement further read.

With the suspension set to keep the batsman out of on-field action, fans have started campaign on Twitter #ForgiveMS pleading the board to revoke the suspension.

Shahzad has so far played 59 ODIs, scoring 1937 runs in and 57 T20Is, scoring 1703 runs for Afghanistan cricket team.

