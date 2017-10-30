Former BCCI General Manager MV Sridhar passes away

New Delhi: Former BCCI General Manager Dr MV Sridhar, who had recently resigned from his position, passed away on Monday at his Hyderabad residence following a massive cardiac arrest.

He was 51 and in charge of BCCI's cricket operations until last month for nearly four years. It has been learnt that as he was getting ready to have lunch, he succumbed to a massive heart attack.

Sridhar was one of the pillars of Hyderabad cricket during the 1990s and was also one of their better captains. With Mohammed Azharuddin busy on national duty for most of the '90s, it was Sridhar and Abdul Azeem, who shouldered the burden of Hyderabad batting during that phase.

A right-handed opening batsman, Sridhar played 97 first-class matches for Hyderabad and South Zone, scoring 6701 runs at a healthy average of 48.91. His highest individual score was 366.

Being a top level first-class player helped Sridhar understand the demands of a professional cricketer.

Sridhar, on many occasions, was BCCI's go-to man in crisis situations.

His role as an administrative manager in Australia during the infamous 'Monkeygate' involving Harbhajan Singh and Andrew Symonds was laudable. Sridhar was there throughout the hearing and was the link between the team and the board.

In July this year, Sridhar was sent to the West Indies by the Indian cricket board following Anil Kumble's resignation, after his much-publicised differences with skipper Virat Kohli.

While Sanjay Bangar handled the coaching, Sridhar was sent to the Caribbean to have the players in good frame of mind and also get a first-hand account of their requirements.

Sridhar was also the secretary of the Hyderabad Cricket Association and it is this stint which was controversial with allegations of his involvement with multiple clubs.

There were conflict of interest allegations levelled against him. This was the primary reason that he resigned from GM's (Cricket Operations) post.

A genial man, Sridhar, or 'Doc' as he was fondly known in the fraternity, was always accessible regarding any cricket- related issue.