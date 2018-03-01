हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Modi tweeted in response to the message of his son, Ruchir Kumar Modi, who took to Twitter saying that the Indian Premier League is only behind USA's National Basketball Association (NBA).

Updated: Mar 01, 2018, 20:23 PM IST
Comments |
Former chairman Lalit Modi hopes IPL overshadows every league in the world
Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: With the eleventh edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) slightly more than a month away, former IPL chairman Lalit Modi, and the mastermind behind the league's success, hoped the IPL overshadowed every other league in the world.  

Modi tweeted in response to the message of his son, Ruchir Kumar Modi, who took to Twitter saying that the Indian Premier League is only behind USA's National Basketball Association (NBA). But had his father still been at the helm of the affairs, the IPL could have easily become the top league in the world. Ruchir also said that the IPL, with an average income of $2.5 million is easily the best platform for both international and domestic cricketers. 

 

 

The senior Modi was expelled from BCCI's cricket affairs in 2010 after the disciplinary committee held him guilty of introducing faulty clauses in inviting tenders without the go ahead of the IPL governing council.   

