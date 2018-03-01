Former chairman Lalit Modi hopes IPL overshadows every league in the world

New Delhi: With the eleventh edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) slightly more than a month away, former IPL chairman Lalit Modi, and the mastermind behind the league's success, hoped the IPL overshadowed every other league in the world.

Modi tweeted in response to the message of his son, Ruchir Kumar Modi, who took to Twitter saying that the Indian Premier League is only behind USA's National Basketball Association (NBA). But had his father still been at the helm of the affairs, the IPL could have easily become the top league in the world. Ruchir also said that the IPL, with an average income of $2.5 million is easily the best platform for both international and domestic cricketers.

.@IPL, 2nd only to @NBA in sports- @LalitKModi could have taken it to #1! With an average salary of $ 2.5 million, this league is the most constructive career option for cricketers around the globe. Who else has ever created such a successful platform for our talented players? pic.twitter.com/KMTFo4tL0V — Ruchir Kumar Modi (@RuchirLModi) March 1, 2018

Still hope the Indian Premier League will overshadow all leagues across the globe. https://t.co/AbSeaawyWu — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) March 1, 2018

The senior Modi was expelled from BCCI's cricket affairs in 2010 after the disciplinary committee held him guilty of introducing faulty clauses in inviting tenders without the go ahead of the IPL governing council.