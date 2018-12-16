हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India vs Australia

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan terms Virat Kohli as the best player he has ever seen

Kohli became the second fastest player to score 25 Test centuries on Sunday, achieving the tally in 127 innings. He currently trails only Sir Donald Bradman who accumulated the tally in 68 innings. 

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@BCCI

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has expressed his belief that Indian skipper Virat Kohli is a much better batsman than legendary figures like Brian Lara, Ricky Ponting and Sachin Tendulkar. 

The 30-year-old batsman also scored his sixth Text hundred on Australian soil, equalling the record of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. 

"I have not seen a better player. I'm not disrespecting Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara or Ricky Ponting but across three formats of the game I have not seen anyone better," said Vaughan in his column for Foxsports.

"He has such high skill levels and an incredible mentality when it comes to dealing with the pressure of the chase. All that while dealing with a weight of expectation and adulation that only Sachin would have experienced," he added. 

The ex-England skipper further praised India's pace bowlers, who he believes have managed to generate more uneven bounce out of the pitch than the home bowlers.

"The concern for Australia is that so far in this Test match the Indians have managed to get more uneven bounce out of the pitch than the home bowlers. The quicks seem to be getting out-bowled by this highly skilled Indian four-man attack," said Vaughan.

Former Australian skipper Allan Border further lauded Kohli, stating that he could surpass the likes of Tendulkar, Ponting and Lara in the history books.

"I think by the time Kohli finishes he (could) statistically be equal or better than all those players," said Border.

