Former England wicket-keeper batsman John Murray dies aged 83

One of England’s finest wicket-keepers and Middlesex’s man behind the stumps, John Murray fell sick while watching his former team (Middlesex County Cricket Club) win by 18-runs in a home game against Warwickshire and passed away, aged 83, later in the evening on July 24.

MIDDLESEX TO MARK JT MURRAY'S PASSING AT LORD'S TONIGHT... At this evening's @VitalityBlast match vs @hantscricket at @HomeOfCricket, JT Murray's outstanding career with the club will be respectfully acknowledged. Click here for details https://t.co/8zOwQVVI6j pic.twitter.com/w2QbGJBZJL — Middlesex Cricket (@Middlesex_CCC) July 26, 2018

John Murray made a whopping 18,872 runs in 635 first-class matches with 16 tons and 84 half-centuries to his name. He played his debut Test match in against Australia in 1961 at Birmingham. However, he could not match his illustrative county career for England as he featured in only 21 Tests for his country.



Murray’s only century came against the 60’s mighty West Indies. A series-clean sweep loomed as England were down to 166-7 against West Indies, who were leading the series 3-0, in the fifth Test at The Oval in 1966.

But Murray (112) built a 217-run partnership with Tom Graveney (165) to help England to a competitive total of 527 runs. England then went on to win the match by an innings and 34 runs

The Wicket-keeper’s 1527 dismissals is the second-most dismissals in a first-class career behind Derbyshire County Cricket Club' Bob Taylor, who has 1649 dismissals in 639 matches.