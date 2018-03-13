Former India coach John Wright returning to Derbyshire

London: Former New Zealand and India coach John Wright is to return to Derbyshire to oversee their upcoming campaign in English domestic cricket's Twenty20 Blast competition, the Midlands county announced on Tuesday.

Wright knows Derbyshire well, having played for the club during his career as a New Zealand batsman.

Last season saw Wright guide Derbyshire to their first Twenty20 quarter-final in more than a decade before they were undone Pakistan star Shahid Afridi's blistering 42-ball century for Hampshire.

Wright will be back working alongside former Derbyshire and England seamer Dominic Cork.

"We saw great progress in the shortest format in 2017, securing a home quarter-final for the first time and playing a positive brand of cricket throughout the competition," said Derbyshire cricket advisor Kim Barnett.

"John, Dominic and all the players are determined to build on the successes from last summer and continue our progression in this format," the former Derbyshire captain added.

"Our ultimate aim is to reach Finals Day and bring silverware to Derbyshire."