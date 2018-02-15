Former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar quits MCA academy as spin coach

Mumbai: Former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar has quit as the spin coach of the Mumbai Cricket Association's cricket academy. Powar, who played for India in both Tests and ODIs, and also featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL), had been associated with the academy since the last six months, a senior MCA official, who did not wish to be named, told PTI.

Powar resigned yesterday due to "personal reasons", the official maintained, adding that his resignation will now be placed before the managing committee of the MCA for approval. Asked whether the MCA has initiated the process to select Powar's successor, the official replied in the negative.