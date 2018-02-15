हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar quits MCA academy as spin coach

The 39-year-old cited ''personal reasons'' behind his quitting from the post of spin coach at the MCA academy. 

PTI| Updated: Feb 15, 2018, 18:56 PM IST
Ramesh Powar played 2 Tests and 31 ODIs for India. (Reuters)

Mumbai: Former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar has quit as the spin coach of the Mumbai Cricket Association's cricket academy. Powar, who played for India in both Tests and ODIs, and also featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL), had been associated with the academy since the last six months, a senior MCA official, who did not wish to be named, told PTI.

Powar resigned yesterday due to "personal reasons", the official maintained, adding that his resignation will now be placed before the managing committee of the MCA for approval. Asked whether the MCA has initiated the process to select Powar's successor, the official replied in the negative.

