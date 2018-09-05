हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
RP Singh

Former India pacer RP Singh announces retirement

File photo

Former Indian cricketer RP Singh on Tuesday announced his retirement from all forms of the game. 

The left-arm fast bowler took to Twitter to call time on his career. He wrote, “13 years ago today, on 4th September 2005 was the first time I donned the Indian jersey. It was the stepping-stone to what would become the most cherished moments of my life. Today, as I hang my boots and call it a day I wish to remember and give thanks to each and everyone who made this journey possible”

“For someone born in a small village, I never thought I would be able to say this - I have lived my dream. And for that, I have nobody else to thank but you. My fans. For believing in me. for criticizing me and for hailing me but mainly for just being there for me. Thank you!,” Singh concluded. 

 

 

 

 

The 32-year-old pacer scalped 40 wickets in 14 Test matches and 69 wickets in 58 One-Day Internationals for India. RP Singh featured in 10 T20 Internationals and took 15 wickets. He was India’s leading wicket-taker 2007 T20 World Cup win. The left-hander took 12 wickets in seven matches to become the third-highest wicket-taker in the Tournament. 

RP Singh played an important role in Deccan Chargers’ 2009 Indian Premier League triumph. He took 23 wickets in 16 matches for the Hyderabad based franchise to finish as the highest wicket-taker in the league. 

