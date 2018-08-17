हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Former Indian Cricket team skipper Ajit Wadekar cremated with full state honours

Former Indian cricket team captain Ajit Wadekar, who died on August 15, was cremated at the Shivaji Park crematorium on Friday with full state honours.

Former Indian Cricket team skipper Ajit Wadekar cremated with full state honours
Image Courtesy: PTI File Image

MUMBAI: Former Indian cricket team captain Ajit Wadekar, who died on August 15, was cremated at the Shivaji Park crematorium on Friday with full state honours.

Wadekar, who had led India to its first victory in West Indies and England in 1971, had passed away on Wednesday at a South Mumbai hospital after prolonged illness.

Wadekar served Indian cricket in different capacities - as manager, coach and a selector. A batsman par excellence, he was also the first to captain India in One-Day Internationals.

Wadekar's body was kept at his Worli residence on Friday for his well-wishers to pay their tributes. 

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Vinod Kambli, Sameer Dighe, former hockey captain M M Somaiya, past and present officials of the Mumbai Cricket Association offered their prayers and condolences.

Board of Control for Cricket in India,  General Manager (Cricket Operations) Saba Karim paid tributes on behalf of the Board. 

Politicians cutting across party lines, including Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, also offered their prayers.

Wadekar's body was then taken to the Shivaji Park Gymkhana (SPG) in Dadar in Central Mumbai in an open truck. At the Gymkhana, former Indian cricketers Sandeep Patil, Nilesh Kulkarni, domestic cricket stalwart Padmakar Shivalkar and officials of the SPG also offered their last respects to the departed soul.

Jatin Paranjpe was also present at the Gymkhana, while his father Vasu Paranjpe was there at the crematorium.

Wrapped in the Tricolour, Wadekar's body was later was taken to the crematorium. 

A few of his well-wishers remembered the late India captain after the rituals were performed.

In the presence of family members and well-wishers, Wadekar was bid a tearful adieu as Mumbai Police gave him a gun salute.

