Former Indian bowler Venkatesh Prasad to coach APL franchise Nangarhar

Former India seamer and bowling coach Venkatesh Prasad will be the chief coach of the Nangarhar franchise in the inaugural edition of the Afghanistan Premier League which is all set to start off from October 5th.

The Afghanistan Premier League will comprise of five franchises which are as follows- Nangarhar Leopards, Kabul Zwanan, Paktia Panthers, Balkh Legends, Kandahar Knights. All the franchises boast of an excellent squad build-up along with the presence of some of the most popular cricketers in the T-20 format like West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell and local star Rashid Khan.

While the Nangarhar franchise will be led by West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell, Afghanistan''s biggest star Rashid Khan has been entrusted the responsibility of leading the Kabul Zwanan on to glory.

Veteran Shahid Afridi, immensely popular for his big-hitting abilities and Afghan all-rounder Mohammed Nabi will be in charge of the Paktia Panthers and Balkh Legends respectively.

The biggest attractions, however, will certainly be Chris Gayle and Brendon McCullum. Gayle and McCullum will be turning up for the Balkh Legends and Kandahar Knights respectively setting the stage for an exciting contest.

The tournament will be aired in India on ''DSPORT''.