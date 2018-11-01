Former Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali retires from one-day internationals

Former Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali announced his retirement from one-day international cricket on Thursday, saying that he wanted to focus on his test career.

The 33-year-old averaged 36.90 with the bat in his 53 one-day appearances for Pakistan, the last of which was against New Zealand in Dunedin in January.

He became captain of Pakistan`s ODI side after the 2015 World Cup but was replaced by Sarfraz Ahmed at the start of 2017 after a string of poor results.

"I want to focus on Tests with full energy." Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali has retired from ODI cricket with immediate effect. READ https://t.co/kfixHPmOop pic.twitter.com/cRyopZpL62 — ICC (@ICC) November 1, 2018

"I haven`t taken this decision suddenly. I have been thinking about it," Azhar told reporters in Lahore. "It`s the right time to focus on tests. There have been terrific players in one-dayers in the Pakistan set-up.

"I want to concentrate on tests with the same fitness and energy that I have been. I didn`t decide to retire after any hard feelings. It`s my personal decision."

The batsman played a key role for Pakistan in the side's unlikely truimph during the 2017 Champions trophy, with the side emerging victorious in the finals of the tournament against arch-rivals India.