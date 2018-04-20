हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket

Former Test batsman Ed Smith new England selector

The ECB said Smith, who succeeds James Whitaker, would be part of a "new approach to scouting, assessing and selecting players for the senior men`s Test, T20 and one-day sides, ensuring greater connection right through the international pathway".

Former Test batsman Ed Smith new England selector
Photo: IANS

London: Former Test batsman Ed Smith has been appointed as England`s new national selector, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced Friday. The ECB said Smith, who succeeds James Whitaker, would be part of a "new approach to scouting, assessing and selecting players for the senior men`s Test, T20 and one-day sides, ensuring greater connection right through the international pathway".

Smith, who had been a cricket writer and broadcaster, said: "I`m delighted to take on the role of national selector. I was very happy with what I was doing previously but the chance to be at the forefront of this development in English cricket was too good an opportunity to turn down."

Tags:
CricketEd SmithECBEngland
Next
Story

IPL 2018: RCB, DD seek revival after ordinary start

Must Watch