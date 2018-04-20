Former Test batsman Ed Smith new England selector

London: Former Test batsman Ed Smith has been appointed as England`s new national selector, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced Friday. The ECB said Smith, who succeeds James Whitaker, would be part of a "new approach to scouting, assessing and selecting players for the senior men`s Test, T20 and one-day sides, ensuring greater connection right through the international pathway".

Smith, who had been a cricket writer and broadcaster, said: "I`m delighted to take on the role of national selector. I was very happy with what I was doing previously but the chance to be at the forefront of this development in English cricket was too good an opportunity to turn down."