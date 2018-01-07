हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Four cricketers in Kashmir arrested for 'respecting' Pakistan national anthem

After a video went viral showing the players` conduct in Arin village before the start of the match, police arrested the four.

IANS| Updated: Jan 07, 2018, 16:38 PM IST

Representational image of Pakistan cricket fans (Reuters)

Srinagar: Four Kashmiri boys were arrested on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir`s Bandipora district for lining up as Pakistan`s national anthem was played before the start of a cricket match.

Police said they were looking for the organisers of the match who arranged the shooting of the video.

In 2016 also, a video went viral showing local cricketers line up to "salute" Pakistan`s national anthem before the start of a match in Ganderbal district.

Police had arrested some of the boys then but they were let off after assurances from the parents.

