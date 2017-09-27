close
From 1940s to 2010s, here's how Team India’s record has improved every decade

It is fair to say that while India are yet to produce a team that dominates all oppositions for a long period of time, their outfit in recent years has been the best they have ever had. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 27, 2017 - 12:04
New Delhi: It has been 85 years that India made their debut in international cricket. It was in July 1932 against England and while India did not get any wins in the 1930s and 1940s, there is a heart-warming stat that will tell you how Indian cricket has moved in the right direction.

While the pace of moving forward has been slow, it is a commendable surge when you know that the Indian cricket team’s winning rate has got better every decade. There are those who say that India should be the dominant cricket team team since they have the resources of a population, passion for the game and the money that no other cricket country has. While that may take some time, the progress is a sign of encouragement.

Take a look at the all-important stats below:

Decade of 1930s - Win-loss ratio 0

Decade of 1940s - Win-loss ratio 0

Decade of 1950s - Win-loss ratio 0.352

Decade of 1960s - Win-loss ratio 0.428

Decade of 1970s - Win-loss ratio 0.633

Decade of 1980s - Win-loss ratio 0.792

Decade of 1990s - Win-loss ratio 1.00

Decade of 2000s - Win-loss ratio 1.278

Decade of 2100s - Win-loss ratio 1.825

The win-loss ratio takes into account all three formats of the game. It is fair to say that while India are yet to produce a team that dominates all oppositions for a long period of time, their outfit in recent years has been the best they have ever had. 

