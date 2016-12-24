From 300 man to Ranji flop: Karun Nair gets trolled by Ravichandran Aswhin in epic style

close
On Monday, Karun Nair was the toss of the nation after he became the second Indian cricketer, after Virender Sehwag, to hit a Test triple hundred.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, December 24, 2016 - 12:22
New Delhi: On Monday, Karun Nair was the toss of the nation after he became the second Indian cricketer, after Virender Sehwag, to hit a Test triple hundred.

The 25-year-old then flopped in Karnataka's Ranji Trophy match against Tamil Nadu. Nair scored 14 off 38 balls, before becoming one of the six wickets of Aswin Crist. Karnataka were bowled out for 88 runs in their first innings.

But it seemed, Nair had a pre-match talk with Cricketer of the Year Ravichandran Aswhin. And even before Nair came to bat, Ashwin was teasing him about Karnataka's disappointing batting.

After the fall of KL Rahul, who recently missed out a double hundred against England, Ashwin tweeted “@karun126 enna thambi Karnataka lost the toss.4 for 1 KL back in the hut.I will connect with you like I promised after the game.”

The first part of the message was clear enough. But the second part, it will take some decoding.

Ashwin was earlier expected to turn up for Tamil Nadu, but it failed to materialize.

First Published: Saturday, December 24, 2016 - 12:22



