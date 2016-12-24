From 300 man to Ranji flop: Karun Nair gets trolled by Ravichandran Aswhin in epic style
On Monday, Karun Nair was the toss of the nation after he became the second Indian cricketer, after Virender Sehwag, to hit a Test triple hundred.
New Delhi: On Monday, Karun Nair was the toss of the nation after he became the second Indian cricketer, after Virender Sehwag, to hit a Test triple hundred.
The 25-year-old then flopped in Karnataka's Ranji Trophy match against Tamil Nadu. Nair scored 14 off 38 balls, before becoming one of the six wickets of Aswin Crist. Karnataka were bowled out for 88 runs in their first innings.
But it seemed, Nair had a pre-match talk with Cricketer of the Year Ravichandran Aswhin. And even before Nair came to bat, Ashwin was teasing him about Karnataka's disappointing batting.
After the fall of KL Rahul, who recently missed out a double hundred against England, Ashwin tweeted “@karun126 enna thambi Karnataka lost the toss.4 for 1 KL back in the hut.I will connect with you like I promised after the game.”
@karun126 enna thambi Karnataka lost the toss.4 for 1 KL back in the hut.I will connect with you like I promised after the game.
— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) December 23, 2016
The first part of the message was clear enough. But the second part, it will take some decoding.
Ashwin was earlier expected to turn up for Tamil Nadu, but it failed to materialize.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- DNA: Villages in Kargil at 14,000 feet get electricity after 70 years
- Is opposition acting like Pakistan to protest against demonetisation?
- Jaipur: ATS officer commits suicide by shooting himself to death after killing female friend
- DNA: Analysing PM Narendra Modi-Rahul Gandhi's war of words
- DNA: Snowfall in Sahara Desert after 37 years
- Stop behaving like 'spoilt kid', even US would not like to mess with us: Chinese media warns India
- PM Narendra Modi brought his own tiffin, had launch with BJP members in Varanasi
- Najeeb Jung's resignation: What's the real reason behind Delhi Lt Governor's exit?
- Required 12 runs off 1 ball, New Zealand side went on to do the unthinkable – Watch Video
- ‘Dangal’ movie tweet review
Top Videos
-
Demonetisation is only short term pain for a long term gain: PM Modi
-
DNA: Villages in Kargil at 14,000 feet get electricity after 70 years
-
Panel discussion on Election Commission's decision to delists 255 unrecognised political parties
-
Jaipur: ATS officer commits suicide by shooting himself to death after killing female friend