From one legend to another: Sachin Tendulkar wishes Jacques Kallis on his birthday

Tendulkar took to his official Twitter account, sharing a post consisting of a touching picture and an equally beautiful message. 

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@sachin_rt

Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday wished South African cricketer Jacques Kallis on his 43rd birthday, hailing him as an amazing all-rounder who was a simple and humble human being despite all his success. 

Tendulkar took to his official Twitter account, sharing a post consisting of a touching picture and an equally beautiful message. 

“An amazing all-rounder but more importantly a simple and humble human being. It was a pleasure playing against you, @jacqueskallis75. Wishing you a very happy birthday” read the Tweet. 

Jacques Kallis has been hailed as one of the greatest cricketers of all time and arguably the greatest all-rounder ever following his exploits on the pitch for South Africa and various T20 franchises. Kallis is the only man to have scored over 10000 runs as well as picked 250 plus wickets in Test and ODI cricket, which indicates his impact on the game. 

At the same time, he was also extremely effective as a fielder with an ability to pull off outstanding catches at will. He announced his International retirement in July 2014 and is currently involved with IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders as the head coach.   

