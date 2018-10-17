हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs West Indies

From one legend to another: Sachin Tendulkar wishes Shane Warne luck on recently released autobiography- No Spin

Tendulkar hailed Warne as one of the greatest spinners to have played the game, sharing a post through his official Twitter account. 

From one legend to another: Sachin Tendulkar wishes Shane Warne luck on recently released autobiography- No Spin
Image Courtesy: Reuters

Legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday wished Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne luck following the recent release of his autobiography: "No Spin".

Tendulkar hailed Warne as one of the greatest spinners to have played the game, sharing a post through his official Twitter account. He also expressed his surprise at the decision to name the autobiography as "No Spin" despite the leggie's dominance over the game in a humorous fashion.   

“@ShaneWarne, one of the best spinners to play the game, spins the tale of his life and decides to name it #NoSpin. All the best, Warnie!” read the Tweet.

The duo shared an intense cricketing rivalry over the years with fans awaiting the competitive yet beautiful rivalry with bated breath whenever India and Australia faced off. Warne was used to dominating opponents with his guile and variations at every stage, emerging as arguably one of the greatest bowlers in cricketing history. 

However, the "Master-Blaster" proved to be a worthy opponent at the same time, with the leggie enjoying limited success against the Indian batsman. At the same time, they share a warm relationship off the field, as evident from Tendulkar's gesture.  

Tags:
India vs West IndiesShane WarneSachin tendulkar

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close