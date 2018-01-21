From PM Narendra Modi to Sachin Tendulkar and Amitabh Bachchan, celebs hail Indian blind cricket team's World Cup win

Mumbai: India beat Pakistan in the final of the 5th Blind Cricket World Cup in Sharjah on Saturday to win the title for the second time; and the achievement filled Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Sachin Tendulkar and Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher with immense pride.

India won the match by two wickets to clinch the trophy.

Here's what leaders of the Government of India and the country's celebrities from various walks of life tweeted:

Narendra Modi: Congratulations to our cricket team for winning the 2018 Blind Cricket World Cup! They make the nation proud and inspire every Indian with their game as well as phenomenal attitude. True champions!

President Ram Nath Kovind: Congratulations to India team for winning the 'Blind Cricket World Cup'! The team showed exceptional skills, grit & determination. The nation is proud of their achievement.

Sachin Tendulkar: Jahan chah wahan raah... As they rightly say, Determination will get you through everything. A big salute to our entire team. Hearty congratulations on winning the Blind Cricket World Cup.

Amitabh Bachchan: Congratulations India blind cricket team for beating Pakistan and becoming World Champions! So proud of you all! Another victory for India cricket! You have made us all proud.

Yusuf Pathan: Congratulations to Ajay Reddy and his boys for winning the 2nd Blind World Cup. Well done champions you made us all proud.

Anil Kapoor: Congratulations team India! The whole nation is extremely proud and inspired! Well played!

Anupam Kher: I congratulate the members of Team India from above 41,000 ft.

Mamata Banerjee: Congratulations to visually impaired Indian cricket team for winning World Cup cricket for the Blind. We are all so proud. U inspire us all.

Yami Gautam: Huge applause for our cricket team for winning Blind Cricket World Cup 2018! The nation swells with pride with this achievement and sets new heights of inspiration for our youth!

Ronnie Screwvala: One more win Blind Cricket World Cup - all so proud and we are making a movie on our two consecutive wins and this extraordinary teamwork and the lives they lead and how they aspire and inspire. Congratulations Team India

Shankar Mahadevan: Here's proof that your determination will get you through anything. They're truly an inspiration! The entire nation salutes their outstanding accomplishment.

(With PTI inputs)