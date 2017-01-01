close
From Virender Sehwag to Cristiano Ronaldo: Best Happy New Year 2017 greetings from sports stars — WATCH

Here's how sports stars wished their fans a very Happy New Year.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, January 1, 2017 - 09:38
New Delhi: Sports stars around the world, from Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo to batting great Sachin Tendulkar, took to social media sites to welcome the New Year.

Terminando el año en la pile . feliz 2017 para todos !!!!

A photo posted by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on

 

Happy New Year everyone!! 

A photo posted by Gareth Bale (@garethbale11) on

First Published: Sunday, January 1, 2017 - 09:38

