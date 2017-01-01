From Virender Sehwag to Cristiano Ronaldo: Best Happy New Year 2017 greetings from sports stars — WATCH
Here's how sports stars wished their fans a very Happy New Year.
New Delhi: Sports stars around the world, from Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo to batting great Sachin Tendulkar, took to social media sites to welcome the New Year.
Here's how sports stars wished their fans a very Happy New Year:
Wishing you peace, love and laughter in the new year. Happy New Year pic.twitter.com/UfOLtTxsud
— sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 31, 2016
#HappyNewYearEveryone .May the world become a more loving, more joyful place to live in. Khel jaao ! pic.twitter.com/JvmHwoUIWu
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 1, 2017
Desejo a todos o melhor do mundo em 2017. Bom ano!
I wish you all the best in the world in 2017! Happy New Year. pic.twitter.com/mgUxVfEFRa
— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 30, 2016
Happy new year friends pic.twitter.com/IO1pjiHtS3
— Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) January 1, 2017
Stepping into 2017 like #HappyNewYear from brisbaneinternational https://t.co/xt3IQnAW98
— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) January 1, 2017
ibiza fun! happy holidays everyone! pic.twitter.com/bC9QreakLg
— Nico Rosberg (@nico_rosberg) December 31, 2016
Happy New Year! pic.twitter.com/Puzw9CF4Kf
— Robert Lewandowski (@lewy_official) December 31, 2016
