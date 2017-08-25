From Virender Sehwag to Hardik Pandya, cricketers wish fans on Ganesh Chaturthi

New Delhi: Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, a ten-day festival, will begin from today and will be celebrated all across India and especially with full fervour in Maharashtra – the state Sachin Tendulkar hails from, growing up on the streets of Mumbai. He also celebrates the festival along with his family. Sachin has in the past mentioned the influence of God Ganesha in his life.

It was heart warming to see that our beloved cricketers took to Twitter and wishing the nation on the occasion.

Happy #GaneshChaturthi to one and all! — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) August 25, 2017

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!May god bless everyone and fulfill all your wishes this year Ganapati bappa, morya #GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/0lt1sjZ6yw — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 25, 2017

Wishing you all a very happy #GaneshChaturthi! https://t.co/4DI6EcCVfz — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 25, 2017

May lord Ganesha bless you and your family with success and prosperity! #GaneshChaturthi https://t.co/9T0aZEzf2M — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 25, 2017

May the blessings of Lord Ganesha always be upon you. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. #GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/lI6sx8zQXX — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 25, 2017