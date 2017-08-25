close
From Virender Sehwag to Hardik Pandya, cricketers wish fans on Ganesh Chaturthi

It was heart warming to see that our beloved cricketers took to Twitter and wishing the nation on the occasion.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 25, 2017 - 13:44
New Delhi: Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, a ten-day festival, will begin from today and will be celebrated all across India and especially with full fervour in Maharashtra – the state Sachin Tendulkar hails from, growing up on the streets of Mumbai. He also celebrates the festival along with his family. Sachin has in the past mentioned the influence of God Ganesha in his life.

Ganesh ChaturthiVirender SehwagHardik PandyaGautam Gambhir

