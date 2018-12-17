हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Fully-fit Hardik Pandya back in for last 2 Tests against Australia

Image Credits: Twitter/@BCCI

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been added to the squad for the third and fourth Test match against Australia which is set to be played in Melbourne and Sydney respectively. 

Pandya scored a half-century and picked seven wickets in his first competitive game for Baroda against Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy after being sidelined for three months due to a back injury sustained during the Asia Cup.

Baroda captain Kedar Devdhar further confirmed on Monday that Pandya would be unavailable for the next Ranji clash against Railways from December 30 after being selected in the Indian squad.

"Hardik (Pandya) is going to Australia," said Devdhar while interacting with reporters at the end of the clash against Mumbai when asked about Hardik's status. 

The skipper further had words of praise when asked to comment on Pandya's performance in the drawn clash, hailing him for his clinical all-round performance.     

India’s squad for the 3rd and 4th Test against Australia: Virat Kohli (captain), M Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Parthiv Patel (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal

India vs AustraliaHardik PandyaKedar DevdharRanji TrophyMumbaiBaroda

