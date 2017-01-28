Funniest cricket video ever: Here's why cricket should never be played with golf balls — WATCH
The video has since managed to generate a healthy dose of discussion.
New Delhi: Legend has it that Sir Donald Bradman used to practice with golf balls, using a stump as bat. But cricket and golf are still two different ball games, practiced by professionals.
And the two should not be mixed.
A gentleman learned this lesson the hard way even as a girl with more than capable golf swing ended up celebrating the fall.
Here's the video:
Cricket golf. Need this. Now.
— #GCW (@gcw) January 27, 2017
In this amateur video shared by #ChangingTheGame on Friday, the hilarious moment was perfectly captured.
The video has since managed to generate a healthy dose of discussion with many sharing their thoughts on the manner in which the batsman should be given out.
