Funniest cricket video ever: Here's why cricket should never be played with golf balls — WATCH

New Delhi: Legend has it that Sir Donald Bradman used to practice with golf balls, using a stump as bat. But cricket and golf are still two different ball games, practiced by professionals.

And the two should not be mixed.

A gentleman learned this lesson the hard way even as a girl with more than capable golf swing ended up celebrating the fall.

Here's the video:

In this amateur video shared by #ChangingTheGame on Friday, the hilarious moment was perfectly captured.

The video has since managed to generate a healthy dose of discussion with many sharing their thoughts on the manner in which the batsman should be given out.