Galle Test: Virat Kohli's dismissal on Day 1 sparks debate on DRS reliability - WATCH

It was the first time that DRS was being used in an India-Sri Lanka Test match, but the could only depend on the Ultra-Edge technology as there is no Hot Spot for this series.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 13:04
Galle Test: Virat Kohli&#039;s dismissal on Day 1 sparks debate on DRS reliability - WATCH
YouTube (Screen Grab) : Sony LIV

New Delhi: Virat Kohli's dismissal on Day 1 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle sparked a debate on the reliability Decision Review System (DRS) after the third umpire took too long to call the Indian captain out despite Ultra-Edge failing to pick up a nick.

It was 57th over of the match when Kohli when Nuwan Pradeep bowled him a bouncer. Despite strong appeal by the Lankan, the on-field umpire refused to give Kohli out, forcing Sri Lankan skipper Rangana Herath to make use of DRS. (IND vs SL, Galle Test, Day 2 - Live Blog | Full Coverage)

After lengthy review, Kohli was ruled out caught behind by TV umpire Rod Tucker, but there wasn't an absolute surety about the dismissal.

Here's the video of the incident:

It was the first time that DRS was being used in an India-Sri Lanka Test match, but the could only depend on the Ultra-Edge technology as there is no Hot Spot for this series.

The ultra-edge did not really show a sharp spike as ball seemed to have went past the bat's edge.

It was the frame when a piece from the Indian captain's bat seemed to have come out on impact with the ball, that reversed the on-field umpire's decision.

Kohli even went to the umpire to confirm if he had to go, even after the giant screen flashed ‘OUT’

Virat KohliIndia vs Sri LankaGalle TestDRSRod TuckerUltraEdgeHot spotInd Vs SLcricket news

