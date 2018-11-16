हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India vs Australia

Gaming, posing, chilling: Team India's airport pics before tour Down Under

Gaming, posing, chilling: Team India&#039;s airport pics before tour Down Under
Image Credits: Twitter/@BCCI

The Indian team enjoyed a memorable experience playing games, posing and chilling ahead of the team's departure to Australia for an intense away series.  

The players seemed increasingly comfortable in each other's company as Rohit Sharma pulled off amusing expressions much to the amusement of Dinesh Karthik who was sitting beside him. 

Opener Shikhar Dhawan and premier fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah were all smiles following an excellent campaign against the West Indies where the two cricketers emerged as vital performers. 

Skipper Virat Kohli was more than willing to oblige fans who requested him to pose for a photo as fast-bowler Umesh Yadav scrolled through his mobile.

However, the most interesting sight which awaited fans was that of Krunal Pandya and Manish Pandey engaging in a fierce game of  PUBG, which has steadily grown in popularity amongst the players. 

India's tour of Australia will commence on November 21 with the first T20 International between the two sides all set to take place at "The Gabba".

India will be looking to register a strong performance against the Aussies, with key players Steve Smith and David Warner currently out of the side due to suspension.  

