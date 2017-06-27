close
Gary Kirsten breaks silence on Team India's head coach dilemma, hopes BCCI finds right man for job

Ravi Shastri has become the latest high-profile name to express interest in the job.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 21:06
Gary Kirsten breaks silence on Team India&#039;s head coach dilemma, hopes BCCI finds right man for job

New Delhi: Anil Kumble's resignation not just left the cricket fans and experts stunned, but also forced the BCCI to reopen application process to attract more suitors for the job. 

The dilemma over who India's next coach will be has become the most talked-about topic in the cricketing fraternity today, including even the Men in Blue's World Cup winning coach Gary Kirsten.

The South African great, who himself was linked with the role to lead Virat Kohli and Co., expressed his love for the Indian team while also hoping that they find right man to guide them.

"Always loved working with Team India and hopefully they find the coach most suited for their team," Kirsten tweeted.

While the rift between Kohli and Kumble was out in the open after the former leg-spinner's post on Twitter about his decision to walk away, the BCCI had dropped enough hints by advertising the post of head coach right before the start of the ICC Champions Trophy.

While the BCCI has the likes of Virender Sehwag, Dodda Ganesh, Richard Pybus, Lalchand Rajput and Tom Moody on its shortlist, the Indian cricket board has extended the deadline to receive applications for the head coach to July 9.

Hoping to make the most of the opportunity of a re-opened coach application window, former India skipper Ravi Shastri has decided to throw his hat into the ring

Shastri's return though will not be as easy as it appears, especially after his showdown with former India skipper Sourav Ganguly, one of the members of the BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) last year.

(With PTI inputs)

