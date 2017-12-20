Gary Kirsten to be new batting coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore

Cape Town: Former India coach Gary Kirsten is likely to join the Royal Challengers Bangalore`s coaching staff for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL).

According to ESPNcricinfo, the role for Kirsten has yet not been confirmed as Daniel Vettori, the current head coach for RCB, will remain in the team`s coaching staff.

However, the former Proteas coach is most likely to be appointed the batting coach for the IPL franchise.

This is Kirsten`s second stint in the IPL.Earlier, the South African opener had signed a three-year contract with Delhi Daredevils in 2014, but the franchise removed him in 2015, following poor outputs in two seasons, where the team finished last and second-last.

The 50-year-old is currently the head coach of the Big Bash League franchise Hobart Hurricanes, which is his debut in BBL.Kirsten was the 2011 World Cup winning coach of the Indian cricket team.