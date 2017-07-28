close
Gary Sobers turns 81: Here are some unique facts about the man who is arguably the greatest cricketer ever

The great West Indian all-rounder turned 81 on Friday. Here are some unique facts about the man his teammates fondly called Soby.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 28, 2017 - 10:21
Gary Sobers turns 81: Here are some unique facts about the man who is arguably the greatest cricketer ever
Twitter/ Jim McLaggan

New Delhi: Gary Sobers is regarded by cricket experts as the greatest all-rounder who has ever played the sport. He is also considered by many as even the greatest cricketer ahead of Don Bradman. The great West Indian all-rounder turned 81 on Friday. Here are some unique facts about the man his teammates fondly called Soby.

-Sobers was born with six fingers in each of his hands. While he lost the extra finger on one hand because of a minor accident as a young boy, the extra finger in the other hand was gone after it was cut when he was a teenager!

-Sobers was not just a run machine but was also a batsman with daringness to thrash apart the best of attacks. He became the first man ever to smash six sixes in a domestic match. It happened in 1968 when Sobers captained Nottinghamshire against Glamorgan.

- Sobers found love in India and got engaged to veteran Indian actress Anju Mahendru. The engagement was later called off and the West Indian married an Australian girl.

-Sobers was unique as a bowler. He was the true all-rounder as apart from being a great batsman, he was the complete bowler who bowled seam ups, orthodox spin and chinaman at the top level. He of course used to operate as a left hander with both bat and ball.

-He had a tough upbringing. He was one of six siblings in the family. He also lost his father in a ship accident when he was just five years old.

TAGS

Gary SobersWest IndiesBirthdayCricket

