Gautam Gambhir bats for playing National Anthem in cinema halls

New Delhi: India cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who is very active on social media, never shies away from calling spade a spade.

He is very vocal about social issues and makes sure that he points out whenever he finds something wrong that's happening around us.

This time, Gambhir came up with his thoughts on the widely-contested issue of standing up for the National Anthem in cinema halls.

"Standin n waitin outsid a club:20 mins.Standin n waitin outsid favourite restaurant 30 mins.Standin for national anthem: 52 secs. Tough?," Gambhir tweeted.

In November 2016, the Supreme Court had directed the cinema halls across the country to play National Anthem before the screening of a film, in a bid to instill "feeling of patriotism and nationalism". The order also said people should stand up "to show respect to the National Anthem."

The order though invited criticism as quite a few debated if patriotism should be forced. Opposition to the move intensified when an instance of violence against people, who refused to stand up for the National Anthem in cinema halls surfaced.

Gambhir has been a strong advocate in supporting the defence forces and has multiple times come out in aid of the families affected by the violence and terrorism in Jammu & Kashmir.

In early September, he announced he would fund Jammu and Kashmir Police officer Abdul Rashid’s daughter Zohra's education for a lifetime after he was killed in Anantnag on August 28.

Previously, the Gautam Gambhir Foundation launched a free community kitchen in West Delhi while also protesting the inaction over Gorakhpur tragedy.